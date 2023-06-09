art

A show at the Rumriver Art Center will feature the artwork of award-winning glass artist Connie Beckers, of Elk River.

Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present a new gallery show titled "Rock, Glass, Solder" in June. The show will feature the artwork of award-winning glass artist Connie Beckers, of Elk River.

Beckers will have many glass artworks on display — lamps, boxes and many fun artworks created from glass.

