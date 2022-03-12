Earlier this week, Sanctuary and Resistance to Injustice (SARI), a faith-based immigrant rights group, called for the end of Sherburne County’s contract to house ICE detainees. They presented this demand to the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners in a letter that was signed by 43 local groups.
The perception these groups portray to the public is that the Sherburne County Jail is housing 300 ICE detainees; however, the leadership of SARI knows otherwise. I have personally told them that we have housed fewer than 20 ICE detainees a day since September and that we are currently housing 10 ICE detainees.
SARI and 43 other organizations, in their letter to the County Board, demanded the “immediate release” of all ICE detainees housed at the Sherburne County Jail.
Perhaps these 43 organizations who signed this letter suffer from a bit of confirmation bias on all aspects of immigration detention and signed onto a letter because it aligns with their pre-existing attitudes or beliefs on the issue.
However, they didn’t get all the facts before signing on.
The fact is Sherburne County is presently housing 10 detainees who are being held for judicial review to determine deportation status for crimes that include homicide, attempted murder, burglary, assault, child exploitation, robbery, and rape.
None of the ICE detainees currently in our custody are being detained solely for being in this country illegally.
Nancy Hassett, who spoke on behalf of SARI and the Union Congregational Church, United Church of Christ in Elk River, called the housing of these detainees “unjust” while speaking in front of the Board of Commissioners. I’m shocked she and these advocacy groups don’t place any emphasis on the heinous and violent nature of the crimes committed by people who are in this country illegally and now being held for deportation proceedings.
Where is the compassion and advocacy for the victims of these crimes?
The demand for the immediate release of these individuals into the community could pose additional public safety risk to citizens of this county and state — Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott
(Editor’s note: The Sherburne County sheriff included the 43 organizations at the end of his letter. They are published at the end of the letter by Hassett, which is posted on www.erstarnews.com.)
