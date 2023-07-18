Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer and state Rep. Walter Hudson, R-St. Michael, have both released statements about the death of Fargo police officer Jake Wallin, who was a St. Michael native.
Sheriff Deringer said, "We were shocked and saddened last Friday (July 14) to learn of the tragic death of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin. Jake was shot and killed when he responded to a seemingly “routine” call for service only to be ambushed along with two of his fellow officers.
"In law enforcement, we are a family. Officer Wallin’s heartbreaking death is another senseless and numbing tragedy and once again demonstrates the dangers law enforcement faces every day while serving, protecting and guarding our communities. Officer Wallin was one of our own in Wright County, which brought this tragedy closer to home than most. He was a graduate of St. Michael-Albertville High School and honorably served as a Sergeant in the Minnesota Army National Guard. He was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq in 2020-21 and was currently serving as a member of the 151st Field Artillery Battalion.
"At a press conference over the weekend, the Fargo Police Department shared a video that showed Jake during his police training (see video at https://tinyurl.com/28wepzfy). In that video he stated that throughout his life, he wanted a career that had purpose and law enforcement was the career path he had sought since childhood.
"On behalf of myself and all the men and women of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, we would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the members of the Fargo Police Department and Officer Wallin’s family and friends and want them to know that Jake’s sacrifice will never be forgotten by those who serve Wright County to keep our community safe."
Meanwhile, state Rep. Hudson has issued the following statement in response to St. Michael native Jake Wallin being killed Friday while on duty as a member of the Fargo Police Department.
"I offer my most sincere condolences to the family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers of Officer Jake Wallin," Hudson said. "It is beyond concerning to see yet another peace officer lost. We cannot afford to ignore this issue any longer and must do better to improve the working environment for peace officers and foster respect for the profession. God bless Officer Wallin and please keep those he leaves behind in your hearts and prayers."
