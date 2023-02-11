Asher Milless helped save his mother’s life during a medical crisis at home
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A 4-year-old boy who took action to help save his mother’s life during a medical crisis has been honored with a life saving award.
Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott presented the award to Asher Milless — along with a couple of bags of Lifesavers candy — during the Tuesday, Feb. 7, Sherburne County Board of Commissioners meeting in Elk River. He said Asher is by far the youngest person to receive the award.
Asher was honored for heroic actions he took on the afternoon of Nov. 20, 2022. His mom, Rachel Milless, was at her Orrock Township home that day when she suffered a medical emergency and collapsed in her kitchen, Brott said.
Rachel’s husband, Tyler, is an Elk River native and state trooper in charge of training related to impaired driving. He was on a work trip to Missouri when he got a call from his mother, Michelle Milless.
His mother had just gotten a call from Asher, who said Rachel was down in the kitchen, blinking her eyes and unable to speak, according to Brott.
Tyler called 911 and told Asher to unlock the front door of their home so paramedics could get in.
Tyler said when he spoke to Asher by phone he was calm, brave and able to answer questions.
“He had told me that mom needed help,” Tyler recalled.
Brott said that wasn’t all Asher would do to help save his mom’s life. He was able to hook up Rachel’s nebulizer and get it working. He also ushered his two siblings — 2-year-old Rhett and 10-month-old Arlo — out of the kitchen so they wouldn’t see their mother in distress, and giving paramedics room to work on Rachel, the sheriff said.
Paramedics arrived, stabilized Rachel and took her to the hospital.
“She had been ill with pneumonia and influenza A that had gotten so bad that her organs started to shut down,” Brott said. “When paramedics arrived, she was in septic shock. Doctors told the family that if Asher hadn’t done what he did, Rachel likely wouldn’t be alive today.”
Rachel, a labor and delivery nurse who grew up in the Big Lake area, has made a full recovery.
“I am so proud of him,” Rachel said of Asher. “I don’t think words can say how thankful I am for him.”
Tyler, too, is grateful not only for Asher but also for the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office personnel, CentraCare ambulance and others who responded that day. And, like his wife, he said there really aren’t words to describe the pride they feel in their son.
“She wouldn’t be here today without him,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.