As warm and dry weather continues to spread throughout the state, beginning Wednesday, March 31, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will restrict open burning in the following counties: Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington and Wright.
The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste in these counties until these restrictions are lifted.
Restrictions remain in place for: Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties. Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Norman, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin counties were added to that list on Monday.
“Wildfire danger is especially high in April and May because we have dry conditions with no snow protection,” said Casey McCoy, DNR fire prevention supervisor. “Once the landscape ‘greens up’ fire danger goes down — but until then, restrictions reduce the potential for wildfires.”
If people need to dispose of yard waste, McCoy recommends composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site. For information on how compost yard waste, visit the DNR’s guide to composting yard debris.
People who burn debris will be held financially responsible if their fire escapes and burns other property.
For information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the DNR website: mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.