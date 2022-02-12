County Board also approves a new community non-profit investment program
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
A comprehensive management plan for the Rum River watershed will be moving ahead to the Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) for review after the Sherburne County Board approved the plan during a regular meeting on Feb. 8.
The plan, which is about 280 pages, was developed by 18 partners (including tribal and local governments) within the Rum River watershed to “provide sustainable funding and address top-tier concerns and priorities,” Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Water Resource Specialist Dan Cibulka said.
“It’s been a number of years in the making to get to this point and I’m personally very proud of the partnerships and conversations that went into this,” Cibulka said.
To help develop the plan, four public meetings were held and written comments received. A group of residents was also recruited to serve as a focus group for the project. Top priorities for the plan include surface water restoration and protection and public outreach and engagement. Water bodies targeted for focused work include Rum River, West Rum River, Blue Lake, Green Lake, Skogman, North/South Stanchfield, and Mille Lacs.
Though Sherburne County makes up just 11 percent of the watershed, the impact of the plan will be felt in the county in other ways, Cibulka said. For instance, one of the top priorities in the plan is Blue Lake, which is in Isanti County. However, much of its drainage basin is in Sherburne County. Also included in the plan is funding for landowners near Rum River for erosion control and drinking water quality projects near the Princeton and Elk River water supplies.
“The ultimate goal is to develop a plan that addresses all natural resource concerns,” Cibulka said. “Other elements such as forestry, agricultural runoff, things of that nature — these are all elements that can be included in the plan. We get input from state agencies, local entities and the public at large as to what elements should be included in the plan and prioritized.”
Sherburne County is also involved in the planning for the Mississippi - St. Cloud watershed, which accounts for the remaining 89 percent of the county not included in the Rum River watershed plan. That planning project started in the fall.
“You have to come to the table, give and take a lot with this process and I’m grateful for how we did that,” Board Vice Chair Lisa Fobbe said. “It’s a good template for moving forward with our Mississippi - St. Cloud project. Hopefully moving forward, that will give us an advantage.”
The plan includes $1.3 million in state funding, $25,000 to $500,000 in competitive grants, less than $25,000 from state programs and less than $25,000 from local funds.
After review from BWSR, the plan is expected to be reviewed and adopted by the county and SWCD boards in the spring.
In other action at the Feb. 8 meeting, the board:
•Approved the addition of one full-time child welfare lead worker as part of the consent agenda. The position would help with rising caseloads, staffing challenges and complex cases, attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. The position will be funded by Sherburne County Health and Human Services (HHS) until presented to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Risk Management Committee. If approved, the county board would be asked to use ARPA funding for the position through 2024. The position is expected to cost more than $107,600.
•Amended an agreement with the SRF Consulting Group for County State Aid Highway (CSAH 33) services in the design phase. Sherburne County Public Works received $2.5 million in federal aid money from the Minnesota Highway Freight Program grant for the CSAH 33 reconstruction. The original agreement did not include federal aid. The amendment to the agreement includes an additional $372,197 for design phase services, including topographical surveying, environmental documentation, preliminary and final design, right-of-way acquisition, mapping, and more. The additional costs were included in the approved 2022 Public Works budget.
•Heard an update from HHS Public Health Manager Nicole Ruhoff on COVID-19 and the county response. Ruhoff said while the omicron variant is transmissible and infectious, the vaccine is proving to be effective for fighting against severe infection and death. January saw some of the highest recorded case numbers, but the county is seeing a decrease in those numbers in February. Ruhoff said the 14-day case rate is also down for the first time all school year.
“We did see cases rise, whether you were vaccinated or not,” she said. “The vaccine is doing what it’s supposed to do for diminishing severity and death. The vaccinated definitely weathered those infections better than those who were not.”
Ruhoff said HHS continues to promote getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The county rate continues to fall below the overall state rate of vaccination at a little more than 50 percent, but “growth has been slow,” Ruhoff said.
Pharmacy chains are starting to offer three free N95 masks, and four free at-home COVID-19 tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov. Health insurance plans are also starting to reimburse for purchased at-home COVID-19 tests, but Ruhoff said people will have to check their plans to see what’s covered.
Ruhoff said being infected also provides effective immunity for about three to six months.
•Approved bi-weekly ARPA expenditures, dedicated $500,000 to the community non-profit investment program, and approved internal control revisions to ARPA (including a quarterly report).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.