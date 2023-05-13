County is third-fastest-growing in Minnesota
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Sherburne County is the third-fastest-growing county in Minnesota.
The county’s population grew 3.32% in the last 12 months and is projected to continue to grow, hitting 99,885 in 2023, 108,518 in 2033 and 115,738 in 2043.
Home values are on the rise as well, steadily climbing over the last decade. The median sale price of a home in Sherburne County now stands at $375,000, up from $177,300 in 2012.
Jessica Barthel, Sherburne County’s economic development coordinator, outlined those trends and others as part of a regional economic development update. The event was hosted by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce and held Tuesday, April 25, at Rockwoods in Otsego.
Barthel noted that the county’s tax base has been growing steadily. Between 2017 and 2021 there were 400 to 500 new homes built every year in Sherburne County, based on new home permits.
That dipped in 2022, when there were 286 new home permits in the county.
Barthel said the drop in new home construction is attributed to rising interest rates, higher costs of construction and labor shortages.
She also touched on some projects within the county.
One is an investment in broadband.
“Broadband has been a huge area of focus for Sherburne County for the last several years,” she said.
Barthel said through a partnership with Palmer Wireless (now Arvig), the county received $533,000 in Border-to-Border Broadband grants serving the Becker Industrial Park, Big Lake Industrial Park, St. Cloud Airport area and Haven Township Business Park.
Plus, the $367,700 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) broadband project impacted 230 properties in Becker and Clear Lake Township.
Additionally, $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds have been dedicated to broadband; $2.75 million has already been committed and 10 projects have been approved, impacting more than 1,000 properties throughout Sherburne County.
The Sherco power plant in Becker is also on the county’s radar.
It is one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the United States and is owned by Xcel.
“As part of Xcel’s corporate mission to eliminate carbon-emitting energy production, they have made it their plan to decommission the coal plant in Becker,” Barthel said.
The plant’s Unit 2 is expected to be decommissioned in 2023, Unit 1 in 2026 and Unit 3 in 2030.
“That is a big impact on not only the county, but particularly the city of Becker,” Barthel said.
The power plant accounts for about 70% of the tax base for the city of Becker and 12% of Sherburne County’s tax base.
The city, county and Xcel are working to attract businesses to help offset the loss.
In 2020, $20.5 million in bonding money was awarded for infrastructure at a business park in Becker.
Xcel is also pursuing solar facilities in the county.
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has approved the Sherco Solar Generation Facility Phases 1 and 2 for construction in 2023 and 2024 in Becker Township and Clear Lake Township. Plans call for 460 megawatts of solar generation on about 3,500 acres of land — enough to power 100,000 homes.
Sherco Solar 3 is planned in Clear Lake Township and Clear Lake, with 250 megawatts of solar generation on about 1,750 acres of land.
Barthel also discussed business and community assistance.
Under CARES Act funding in 2020, she said the county awarded 131 grants to local businesses totaling $2,867,679, 22 grants to nonprofits totaling $1,190,396 and 10 grants to schools totaling $1,815,505.
Through the state of Minnesota relief funding in 2021, $1,877,000 was distributed to local businesses.
And through the American Rescue Plan Act, $465,000 was distributed to local businesses and nonprofits in 2021 and $725,000 to nonprofit community support programs in 2022.
Barthel also touched on transportation, land use, parks and economic development resources that are available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.