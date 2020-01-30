Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge, located northwest of Zimmerman, is accepting bids from livestock producers for conservation grazing within a designated area of the refuge. Conservation grazing is used as a management tool for the oak savanna, grassland and wetland habitat on the refuge.
The grazing unit is approximately 1,500 acres that will be divided into smaller grazing paddocks that will be rotationally grazed. The grazing cells consist of mainly prairie openings with woodland and wetland habitat types.
The refuge is seeking producers with herds consisting of roughly 120-150 animals or 100-125 cow/calf pairs. The typical grazing period will run from May 1 to Aug. 31 annually.
Grazing permittees are responsible for maintaining permanent boundary fence, installing and/or moving temporary electric fence and rotating cattle through the grazing paddocks. At the conclusion of each grazing season the permit may be extended for the following year, not to exceed the 2024 grazing season.
Why cattle? The purpose of the grazing program is to utilize this powerful habitat management tool. Cattle work as a biological control method to promote and enhance native grass and wildflower diversity in the prairie landscape, reduce invasive species in the oak savanna and woodland habitats and aid in the control of reed canary and cattail within the wetlands.
Individuals interested in submitting an application can find more information, bidding requirements and forms on the refuge’s website at www.fws.gov/refuge/sherburne/ or at refuge headquarters at 17076 293rd Ave NW, Zimmerman. For more information, call 763-389-3323 and ask to speak with Greg Dehmer, Assistant Refuge Manager, or Steve Karel, Refuge Manager. All bids must be received no later than 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
