Sherburne lays out agenda for legislators

Commissioners focused on business park and interchange funding and tweak to assist child protection
About 20 Sherburne County staff and elected officials met with area legislators over breakfast on Jan. 17 at the Sherburne History Center to talk about the future.
The 2020 Sherburne County Legislative Breakfast was a chance for Sherburne County officials to lay out their top three legislative priorities in a friendly and informative exchange of topics and issues of importance to the community.
The top three priorities are:
•Securing $24.76 million in state funding for Becker Business Park infrastructure improvements.
•Securing $2 million in state funding to begin development of a grade-separated interchange at U.S. 169 and Highway 4 in Zimmerman.
•Seeking legislation to allow for some discretion in responding to child protection concerns when a 24-hour response is not achievable.
Other legislative priorities discussed include additional money for rural highway safety; greater assistance to expand broadband internet services; promoting rail-based economic development; and addressing challenges with funding federal- and state-mandated health and social service programs.
“I am very pleased with the strong bipartisan support we are receiving from our area legislators,” noted 2020 Sherburne County Board Chair Felix Schmiesing. “Up here, we understand that our job is to build roads and bridges, aid our communities with business development, and help those of us in greatest need. It is nice to know that those who represent us in St. Paul understand this, as well.”
Candidates in the House 30A special election were also in attendance in addition to five lawmakers who joined commissioners and county staff.
“I am particularly excited that the US 169/Highway 4 interchange project made our priority list,” said Commissioner Lisa Fobbe. “Without this project, and once the improvements to 169 in Elk River are completed, the stoplight in Zimmerman would be the only one between Elk River and Grand Casino Mille Lacs in Onamia. This is both a quality of life and a life safety project, not only for our residents and businesses but also for those visitors and travelers who pass through here.”
The entire legislative platform for Sherburne County can be found on the county’s website, www.co.sherburne.mn.us, under the search term “2020 Legislative Priorities.”
The 2020 session of the Minnesota Legislature begins on Feb. 11.
