UV sterilization units, air handling improvements, body scanner and more tapped to keep COVID-19 at bay
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott and his staff at the county jail in Elk River have been waging a yearlong war to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among inmates.
Some of the weapons in their arsenal include ultraviolet light sterilization, enhanced air handling, negative pressure isolation cells, a body scanner, personal protective equipment and more.
In a jail that houses hundreds of people, Brott said they have had 13 COVID-19 positive inmates since the pandemic began. Eleven of those 13 were in quarantine as new arrivals to the facility and not exposed to the general jail population; two others were in the general population when they tested positive and were identified through surveillance testing of the inmate population.
Additionally, since the pandemic began Brott said there have been well over 100 instances of jail staff (this includes any personnel who performs any duty within the secure portion of the jail) unable to report to work because they had COVID-like symptoms — whether it was the coronavirus or not — or because they were exposed to someone with COVID-19 or because they tested positive for COVID-19. Brott said they currently have only one jail staff member out on COVID-19 protocol due to a potential exposure outside of the facility.
Sixty of the instances of jail staff unable to report to work due to potential COVID-19-related issues happened between Oct. 26 and Nov. 18.
That prompted an emergency lockdown at the jail from Nov. 4 to Nov. 25, authorized by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, to prevent the spread of the disease. Surveillance screening of staff and inmates was also implemented and that’s when the two inmates in the general jail population tested positive for COVID-19.
“I think that lockdown was a critical component in not having some of the major outbreaks that we saw in some other correctional facilities across the state of Minnesota,” Brott said. “It was a long couple, three weeks, but it was also a very effective strategy in limiting the spread to only two inmates in general population.”
A number of other disease preventative measures have also been implemented, many of which will continue long after the pandemic fades.
Preventative policies began early on
Brott said he credits his staff with going to exceptional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
By late February and early March 2020, he said it became very apparent that correctional settings like jails were at risk.
New policies were implemented early on in the pandemic. They began screening staff and others before they went into the jail, checking for COVID-19 symptoms and taking their temperatures. They also asked their federal partners to limit the number of new inmates coming into the facility.
The jail’s population was about 625 a day at the start of the pandemic, but as of Feb. 25 stood at 329 — 289 federal and 40 county. That allows them to have one person to each cell, rather than double bunking, and room for quarantine.
When new inmates arrive, they get a rapid test to check for COVID-19 and are in quarantine for 14 days. On day 12, they get a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test for COVID-19 — which Brott describes as the “gold standard.” If the test is negative, the person goes into the general population.
All staff are required to wear face masks or personal protective equipment.
“The inmates are also given face masks to wear. Some of them choose to wear them, some of them don’t,” Brott said.
Every morning when the inmates come out of their cells, they are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and their temperatures are taken.
An outside vendor has been hired to do additional cleaning in the jail.
New equipment has been bought to help combat the coronavirus, and there have been some improvements made to the jail facility as well.
One of the most recent purchases is a body scanner, which allows both the person being searched and the person searching to maintain social distancing, according to county documents. The $161,198 body scanner was paid for with funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
The scanner has been installed in the sally port — the garage where vehicles carrying inmates enter the facility.
Brott said the body scanner uses X-ray technology to scan people for contraband such as drugs or weapons before they enter a secure portion of the jail facility and was something they were interested in purchasing anyway, regardless of the pandemic. Recent legislation has permitted the use of full-body scanners in facilities like jails.
The county also purchased ultraviolet light sterilization units for the jail. They cost $65,710, paid for with federal CARES Act funds.
“It’s not the only approach that we use to sterilize a cell, but it’s the one of the first approaches that we use,” Brott said.
Air quality came under review as well.
Brott said the jail already had a pretty advanced air handling system, but they have adjusted it to bring in more fresh air.
They also installed air ionization units on the nine air handling units that supply air to the jail.
“These nine ionization units are designed to sterilize the recirculated air within the jail, eliminating contaminates to include the COVID-19 virus,” according to an internal CARES Act funding request. That project cost $96,626.
The jail’s medical isolation unit was also expanded and upgraded at the cost of $500,233, paid for in part with CARES funds. It now has nine negative air pressure cells.
Brott said those cells can be used long after COVID-19 diminishes for people with other transmittable diseases such as tuberculosis and hepatitis.
The body scanner, UV sterilization units and air handling improvements will also be useful long after the pandemic ends, he said.
“There will be some benefits for years to come,” he said.
