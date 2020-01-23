Sherburne inks pact with Pope/Douglas and Tri-County Solid Waste Management

Elk River, MN (55330)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.