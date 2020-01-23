Sherburne inks pact with Pope/Douglas and Tri-County Solid Waste Management
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners approved a new Tri-County Solid Waste Management allocation agreement with Pope and Douglas counties.
It does exactly what commissioners wanted, and that was to continue with planned step-down of waste contributions of Sherburne County. Stearns and Benton counties have agreed to make up the difference to keep the Tri-County Solid Waste program whole.
Sherburne County will provide 5,265 tons of waste a year in 2020, 4,095 tons a year from 2021-2025 and 2,925 tons a year from 2026-2031.
“We’re living up to our original agreement,” said Dave Lucas, Sherburne County’s solid waste administrator. “Our commitment provides for a step down.”
The Pope/Douglas operation includes an existing materials recovery facility and municipal solid waste combuster.
