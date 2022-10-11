The Sherburne History Center in Becker will host three mystery writers at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
The Sherburne History Center is located at 10775 27th Ave. SE in Becker.
This is the final book signing in a series presented by the Sherburne History Center. The program will feature authors John Gaspard, Julie Holmes and Christine Husom. All three are members of the Twin Cities writing group Sisters in Crime.
In addition to writing the Eli Marks Mystery series, Gaspard also created the Como Park Mystery series, is host for two podcasts, and, according to Gaspard, “has directed six low-budget features that cost very little and made even less.”
Holmes has written a variety of mystery novels. Her Sierra Bauer Mystery series features a mystery solving, former aircraft mechanic, which require details from Holmes’ own experience as a former aircraft mechanic.
Husom is the author of two mystery series: The Winnebago County mysteries and the Snow Globe Shop mysteries. Her recent book in the Winnebago County Mystery series, “Death to The Dealers” won a silver award from the Midwest Publishers Association. She recently released the fourth book in the Snow Globe Shop mysteries.
All three authors will share stories and details about their writing. They will also be selling and signing their books.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.