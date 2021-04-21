The Minnesota Historical Society has announced that Sherburne County has received a $10,000 grant.

The money will be used to provide better storage conditions for the archaeological objects in the collection allowing for greater public access to these resources.

The grant was one of 30 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants of $10,000 and less, totaling $268,192, to organizations in 16 counties.

Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and federally recognized tribes to preserve and share Minnesota history.

The grant program is made possible by the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.

