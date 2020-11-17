Sherburne County Sheriff's Department investigating death of Tyler Ecklund, 25

The circumstances surrounding the death of a 25-year-old man found Saturday evening near St. Cloud Regional Airport have been deemed suspicious by the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department.
Tyler Ecklund, who doesn’t have a permanent address, was found dead Nov. 14 outside in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of 55th Avenue Southeast by a passerby, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.
Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause and manner of Ecklund’s death.
Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency on this case and is being assisted by St. Cloud Police and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Anyone with information about Ecklund’s whereabouts in the hours before he was found Saturday evening is asked to call the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office at (763) 765-3500.
