The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard raised an American flag on May 7 as part of a law enforcement memorial ceremony in honor of National Corrections Officer Week.
Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott presented Jesse Overlie with the flag during the ceremony before the honor guard raised the flag.
Chaplain Tom Sternement talked about the sacrifices that law enforcement officers, correctional officers and K-9 make to protect and serve residents of Sherburne County.
As of May 7, there had been 116 officers who have died in the line of duty in the United States in 2021. That number rose to 121 by May 11.
There were 362 officers killed in the line of duty in 2020 in the U.S., including 14 from 9/11 related illnesses, 234 from COVID-19 and 45 from gunfire.
The lone Sherburne County Deputy to have died in the line of duty over the years is Edward J. Foley.
Sterneman also said a prayer for those who serve and specifically mentioned the families of those who serve as deserving of respect and prayer.
He held a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives. The rifle party presented a salute by each firing three rounds.
