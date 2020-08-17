The reconstruction project on Sherburne County Road 12 began on Aug. 10 with the full closure of CSAH 12. The detour route requires motorists to take County Road 13 (Tyler Avenue) to Twin Lakes Road to County Road 40 (Cleveland Street). This closure and detour will be in place until November, when the majority of work is set to be completed, with any remaining work to be finalized in the spring of 2021.
The Sherburne County construction project along CSAH 12 (181st Avenue NW) extends from Zane Street to the east county line. The plan is to reconstruct CSAH 12 with new curb, gutter and concrete median. A traffic signal is planned for Twin Lakes Road and a roundabout will be constructed at Johnson Street as part of the project.
Sherburne County has a designated project webpage available to residents at https://bit.ly/33RSdga with a detour map as well as maps highlighting access to Hillside Park and Spectrum fields during the closure of CSAH 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.