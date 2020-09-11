Marg Seger volunteers at Granny’s Closet in Anoka and Sherburne counties
Sherburne County resident Marg Seger received the 2020 Outstanding Volunteer Service Award from the Minnesota Social Service Association (MSSA) Region 7 Chapter (covering Benton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties). This award recognizes individuals for their outstanding volunteer service.
Seger is a volunteer at Granny’s Closet of Anoka and Sherburne counties. She’s also the vice president of the Sherburne County warehouse and is on the board of directors. Granny’s Closet is a nonprofit that operates with only unpaid volunteers. The organization runs on grants and donations from generous community members. Granny’s Closet provides community members in need with basic necessities, such as clothing, shoes, medical supplies, hygiene products, and household items.
Seger ensures that Granny’s Closet warehouse in Sherburne County is stocked with items clients need. She created a referral form that makes it easy for staff from Sherburne County Health and Human Services to request items they need on behalf of their clients. Seger also assists with the Granny’s Closet Angel’s program, which serves individuals who are socially isolated and living on limited budgets. The program matches individuals with “angels” who shop for them and give them something to look forward to during the holidays. Staff at Sherburne County Health and Human Services say that Seger provides resources for items that are not available for the community anywhere else.
