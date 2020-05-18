Sherburne County records second COVID-19 death

Another 22 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, state health officials reported Sunday, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to 722.
Among the dead were eight residents of Hennepin County, five residents of Dakota County, four residents of Ramsey County, and one resident in each of the following counties: Clay, Itasca, Nicollet, St. Louis and Sherburne.
Seven people who died were in their 90s, eight were in their 80s, five were in their 50s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 50s.
Nineteen of those who died were residents of long-term care facilities. So far, 587 of 722 people who died lived in long-term care facilities.
The Sherburne County resident was a 91-year-old person. The first COVID-19 death in the county was a person in their 80s who lived in a long-term care facility.
