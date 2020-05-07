Sherburne County records first COVID-19 death

by Jim Boyle
Editor
As the pace of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sherburne County quickens, the regular update at the May 5 Sherburne County Board of Commissioners came with an additional dose of somber news.
The county has had its first laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 death, Sherburne County’s Community Health Services Administrator Amanda Larson reported.
“In Sherburne County there are 72 cases.” Larson told commissioners on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, we did get notification of our first death.”
The 72 cases was a 177% increase from the previous Tuesday, Larson said, noting the county went from having 26 lab confirmed cases to 72. The previous day there were 61 cases and by Thursday May 7, there were 90 cases being reported on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Of the 72 cases on Tuesday, 48 of them were considered active cases on May 5. Twenty-four individuals remained in isolation with 12 of them needing hospitalization.
More than half of Sherburne County’s cases as of May 6 were women at 37 as of the morning of May 5. By Thursday, there were 48. The youngest to test positive is 18, and the oldest is 95.
Twelve of the cases have been from community spread, including seven with a known contact with a confirmed case. Seven have been health care staff. Four are travel related. Thirteen of the cases are from a congregate care setting.
As of May 7, there were four congregate care living facilities in Sherburne County, which at least one or more staff, contractors or residents in these facilities that have 10 or more residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Elk River Senior Living, 11124 183rd Circle NW, is the only one in Elk River.
The others include CentraCare St. Benedict’s Community, St. Scholastica Convent, and The Sanctuary at St. Cloud.
Guardian Angels’ Riverview Landing, 9200 Quantrelle Ave. NE in Otsego, is also on the list as one of Wright County’s two affected facilities.
There were 7,234 confirmed cases across Minnesota on the morning of May 5. More than 4,200 of them no longer needed isolation.
“That’s a good curve,” Larson said. “Folks are getting off isolation.”
Nearly 400 remained hospitalized, another example of the curve being flattened, Larson said.
The 166 in intensive care units means the ICU curve is even flatter, Larson remarked.
The number of deaths in Minnesota totaled 428 on Tuesday morning.
“The number of cases are ramping up, because of more testing being available,” Larson said. “We’re focusing on how we’re doing statewide. Those curves are flattening.”
Larson said there are three primary reasons for the sharp 177% increase in one week.
“In addition to long-term care facilities being added to the county’s list, there is also the increase in testing of symptomatic people.”
Larson said there’s also carryover into Sherburne County from two Stearns County poultry plants. Jennie-O in Melrose and Pilgrim’s Pride in Cold Spring have employees test positive, one reason Stearns County’s numbers have been rising exponentially. These employees have ties to people in Sherburne County.
“CentraCare has really ramped up testing in Becker, Monticello and St. Cloud, including drive-thru testing and testing on the weekends,” Larson said.
Fairview reportedly has not done the same level of testing, as they have focused their testing on those having surgeries and babies.
Larson said if all health care facilities were doing the level of testing as CentraCare, numbers in Sherburne County would be much higher.
Stearns County has the third most confirmed cases behind Hennepin County and Nobles County. Stearns has had a 42% daily growth rate with the number of cases doubling every two days.
The Minnesota Department of Health has become overwhelmed by the latest developments across the state, so they have turned to local public health officials in Sherburne County and elsewhere to start doing contact tracing.
“This means local public health will take on those contact interviews and investigations for every lab-confirmed case,” Larson said. “Those interviews happen seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact must be made within 24 hours of receiving notice of a confirmed case.”
The interviews last 90 minutes to two hours and include lots of data entry.
Public health nurses identify every person a person with a confirmed case has come in contact with and they contact all those individuals as well.
The county also provides daily calls for those quarantined by the state or county to provide a daily touchpoint.
Larson said the county will dedicate nine staff to this effort and possibly more.
“At any point if we get overwhelmed, we can ask state for assistance,” Larson said.
The county is also partnering with the state to provide assistance to the long-term care facilities on the list.
