Monday, March 7 and Monday, March 22
CAR SEAT Distribution Classes
When: Monday, March 7, 1:30-3 p.m., and Tuesday, March 22, 9:30-11 a.m.
Where: Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River.
Info: If eligible, residents of Sherburne County can receive a car seat for a $20 suggested donation. Call to find out income guidelines (families who are on WIC or children on medical assistance are automatically eligible). Call for an appointment or more information, 763-765-4112 or 1-800-433-5239.
Ongoing
First Steps Central Minnesota
What: Team of personal nurses serving Benton, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright counties
Where: In your community.
Info: Personal nurses who connect with families that are pregnant or recently had a baby. The nurses offer support and information to be the best parent you can be, have a safe, loving home for you and your baby, connect to resources in your community to get things needed for your baby, and find ways to continue your education and develop job skills.
The program is free. Call 763-276-0441 or visit www.firststepscentralmn.org for more information.
HIV testing
Where: Sherburne County Health and Human Services, 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River. Contact HIV tester at 763-765-4000.
Info: Free and confidential testing is available by appointment.
Immunization/COVID-19 vaccines
When: Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River.
Info: Sherburne County Public Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccines, and free or low-cost immunizations for children 18 years of age or younger and uninsured or underinsured adults 19 years and older in Minnesota who meet eligibility guidelines. Call for an appointment or more information, 763-765-4000 or 1-800-433-5239.
Outreach
When: Second and fourth Wednesday of every month from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud
Info: The Sherburne County HHS staff will answer questions about public assistance programs and assist Sherburne County residents in applying for, or maintaining, benefits. Need help with food, child care, Medical Assistance, housing, utility disconnects, evictions? Walk-ins welcome!
Women, Infants and Children
Info: WIC is for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, recently had a baby, infants and children to their 5th birthday. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, healthy foods and referrals to health services/community resources. The service is free, and you or your children may be eligible.
For more information, call 763-765-4116 or 1-800-433-5239, or check out the website http://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/hhs/wic.php. The United States Department of Agriculture prohibits discrimination in the administration of its programs. WIC is an equal opportunity provider.
Drop-in childcare
When: Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-noon.
Where: Parent/caregiver will be provided with a pager and must remain on premises. Guidelines and capacity limits apply.
Info: Need someone to watch your children while you renew your driver’s license, attend a court hearing, apply for a passport, or conduct other business at the Sherburne County Government Center? Free childcare is now available for children ages six weeks -12 years. 2.5 hour time limit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.