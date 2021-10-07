Lynn Waytashek has been appointed Sherburne County planning and zoning administrator and department head, effective Oct. 6.
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners approved her appointment in a unanimous vote Tuesday. She was selected after the county advertised and interviewed candidates.
Waytashek replaces Nancy Riddle, who retired on Aug. 6.
Waytashek has been employed with Sherburne County since 1998 and has been the assistant planning and zoning administrator since 2000. She was named interim administrator after Riddle retired.
