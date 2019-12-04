Sherburne County mayors gather for dinner

Elk River Mayor John Dietz hosted Sherburne County mayors, including  Becker Mayor Tracy Bertram, Big Lake Mayor Mike Wallen, Zimmerman Mayor Nick Stay and Clear Lake Mayor Tim Goenner at Chow Grill in Elk River.

