Interchange, park among items on list
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Area lawmakers heard about Sherburne County’s priorities for the upcoming session of the Minnesota Legislature during a recent legislative breakfast in Elk River.
Among the county’s top priorities are securing construction funding for an interchange in Zimmerman, seeking funding for a possible regional park, advocating for a county cost share exemption for people committed as mentally ill and dangerous, and more.
County officials outlined those issues and discussed a number of other legislative items they’d like to see advance during the meeting attended by seven state legislators, Sherburne County commissioners, county staff and others on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the county government center. The legislative session opens Jan. 31 in St. Paul.
Legislators who attended the meeting, either in person or virtually, were Paul Novotny, Andrew Mathews, Sondra Erickson, Dan Wolgamott, Mary Kiffmeyer, Michelle Benson and Aric Putnam.
Interchange in Zimmerman a priority
Andrew Witter, Sherburne County public works director, discussed the county’s interest in securing construction funding for an interchange at Highway 169 and County Road 4 in Zimmerman.
He thanked the lawmakers for the $2 million in funding for design that was earlier awarded to the Zimmerman interchange project. He said the design process is starting now.
Estimated cost of the Zimmerman interchange project is approximately $45 million, he said.
A number of federal requests for construction funding for the interchange are in process, Witter said. A delegation of local officials recently went to Washington, D.C., to discuss the project with federal lawmakers.
A state bond request will go in this year for $22.6 million in general obligation bonds and $16.4 million in trunk highway bonds, he said.
Park funding sought
Parks are also on the county’s legislative radar.
Sherburne County is seeking support for state funding for possible planning, acquisition and development of 430 acres of parkland in the Clear Lake area. The county is seeking $3 million in state bonding to help make the park a reality.
Sherburne County Parks Coordinator Gina Hugo told legislators that the county has already been awarded more than $1 million in park funding over the past two years. The money has helped the county to:
• Install an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible parking lot and trail system at Bridgeview Park Reserve near Big Lake in 2021.
• Construct an ADA-accessible trail to the historical Fox House exhibit in Becker this spring.
• Install an ADA-accessible nature play area at Grams Regional Park near Zimmerman in 2023.
• Construct more than 3 miles of paved surface to extend the Great Northern Trail from Elk River to Zimmerman in 2019. Additionally, there are plans to eventually extend the trail to Milaca.
One case costing county $300,000
Sherburne County is also seeking relief from the county’s cost for individuals committed as mentally ill and dangerous, but who do not meet medical criteria.
Amanda Larson, the county’s health and human services director, told lawmakers about one case that has so far cost Sherburne County almost $300,000.
She said the person was committed in 2021 to the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center, initially at a cost of $1,400 a day and later that changed to $1,615 a day.
After 214 days at the AMRTC awaiting a bed in St. Peter, the person was remanded to St. Peter in December, Larson said.
“Right now our bill is $293,633 for this one individual and we have another bill coming in January, so it will be well over $300,000,” she said.
Larson said later that while Sherburne County doesn’t have a great deal of mentally ill and dangerous commits, this one resulted in a significant cost to county taxpayers.
“Our position is if an individual is in a state facility, awaiting transfer to another state facility, but is unable to get in due to capacity issues and not able to be released to a community setting, county taxpayers should not be responsible for the cost,” Larson said via email.
Sen. Michelle Benson said during the legislative breakfast that the problem has been churning for years, adding, “We’ve been trying to get this changed.”
Northstar, premium pay and other issues
Sherburne County officials also talked about other legislative priorities, including:
• Requesting jurisdictional transfer of Highway 25 and County State Aid Highway 11 (south of Highway 10).
• Supporting an increase in annual state funding for border-to-border broadband.
• Supporting expanding solar power production tax to all facilities.
Additionally, county department heads outlined a number of other issues.
Sheriff Joel Brott, for instance, said he hopes the issue of pandemic premium pay for frontline workers is addressed early in the legislative session.
“Statewide we are down 1,000 law enforcement officers and 500 corrections officers,” Brott said. “It (premium pay) certainly would be a significant boost to their morale and a recognition of the hard work that they have done over the last couple of years.”
Lastly, one legislator wondered about the County Board’s position on Northstar Commuter Rail, the commuter train service that runs between Big Lake and Minneapolis. Ridership has been down significantly since the pandemic.
Sherburne County Commissioner Raeanne Danielowski said she and Commissioner Lisa Fobbe met recently with entities involved in the Northstar project.
A study of the corridor will be done.
One consideration is the federal money involved in the project when Northstar was created and whether that would have to be paid back if the train service ended, she said.
Sherburne County Commissioner Tim Dolan said they are at a point where they need to understand the ramifications of mothballing Northstar, if that’s the decision going forward.
“Everybody, including the Met Council, acknowledges that it’s not performing up to its projections, even before the pandemic,” Dolan said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.