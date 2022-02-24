A contract for park and trail system comprehensive planning in Sherburne County was approved Tuesday, Feb. 22, by the County Board of Commissioners.
The contract is with Hoisington Koegler Group Inc. Cost is $82,100.
In a memo to the County Board, Sherburne County Parks Coordinator Gina Hugo said the county has invested in staff, equipment, programming and park improvements over the past several years.
“Further investments in staff, facilities, amenities, equipment and programming need to be informed by formal planning that assesses current county parks and trails, performs a comparative analysis, engages the community and outlines a strategy,” Hugo wrote in the memo.
Under the proposed schedule, the planning work will begin in March and end in December.
Sherburne County currently has four parks:
• Bridgeview Park Reserve, 20711 187th Ave. NW, Big Lake.
• Grams Regional Park 26655 120th Street NW, Zimmerman.
• Island View Regional Park, 3523 River Road SE, Clear Lake.
• Oak Savanna Park, 10775 27th Avenue SE, Becker.
The county is also considering the possibility of acquiring 430 acres of parkland in the Clear Lake area.
Additionally, the Great Northern Trail is located in Sherburne County. The paved length extends 8.5 miles from the south end in Elk River to Lions Park in Zimmerman, with a vision to eventually extend the trail to Milaca.
