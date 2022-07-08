by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Sherburne County Fair opens on Thursday, July 15, a day that also marks the start of a medallion hunt, Senior Day and the opening of the carnival on the midway that will run all four days.
The cost of the fair is $3 for those 6 years of age and up. Entrance fees are waived for seniors on the first day of the fair. There will be a senior business expo from noon to 4 p.m. that will coincide with Senior Day.
Sherburne County Area United Way will be there on Senior Day to introduce Art Bright to the region. This is a program for seniors desiring community and connection, those on a memory loss journey, and caregivers or family members supporting care for friends and loved ones.
United Way and Paula Benfer will host the booth from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.
“We would be delighted to have people desiring information who need support, want to know more about this joyful program, or just are curious, to stop by the Art Bright tent,” Benfer said. “Our past participants, caregivers, and some program volunteers will be present to answer questions.”
The booth will also have a display of artwork which was created by Art Bright participants.
“We will have a fun, short ‘make it and take it’ activity available, and seating for people who need a resting spot,” Benfer said.
Gates open at 7 a.m. daily, and close at 10 p.m. on Thursday, 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Day Care Day is from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday with lots of kid-friendly activity on the grounds.
At 6 p.m. on July 15 there is a dance for individuals with disabilities.
This year’s fair will include barn animals and shows, 4-H exhibits, a robotics demonstration, bingo, magic shows, lumberjack shows, juggling, a strongman show, a hypnotist, mounted shooters, paintball, a rocket launch, music, a beer garden and more.
Bands will include: Red Letter Band, Six the Midnight and Tim Hadler’s one-man band.
Other highlights of the fair include bull riding in the grandstand on Friday, July 15 (see page 2), a parade down Main Street and Orono Parkway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, with the Pearson Tractor Pull in the grandstand at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday includes the always popular demolition derby in the grandstand at 5 p.m.
The Sherburne County Fairgrounds are located at 13372 Business Center Drive in Elk River.
The mission of the Sherburne County Agricultural Society, a volunteer organization that serves as sponsors of the Sherburne County Fair, is to promote and educate the community in the areas of agriculture, horticulture, livestock production, the household arts, and family living, while preserving the history and legacy of Sherburne County.
For more information about the Sherburne County Fair go to www.sherburnecountyfair.org/home.
