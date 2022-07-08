4-day event starts on Thursday; Bull riding to be in grandstand at 7 p.m. Friday night
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Sherburne County Fair starts this week and will include professional bull riding in the grandstand at 7 p.m. Friday, July 15.
“Get ready for the heart-pounding, thrill-a-minute action,” said Dave Rice, the promoter behind Rice Bull Riding Company, formerly of Princeton and now based in Highlandville, Missouri.
This event will bring the Midwest’s top bull riders competing for a season filled with up to a half a million dollars in cash and prizes from coast to coast.
Professionally sanctioned with the Bull Riders Incorporated, there are more than 200 bull riders representing 15 states, Rice said.
Surprisingly, one of the riders calls Elk River home. Pedro Fonseca is from Brazil and now lives in Elk River with his wife, who works at a local elementary school.
Another notable competitor is Ueberson Duarte (pronounced webberson). He is the three-time Bull Riders Inc. world champion bull rider, the four-time Central Bull Riding Association champion and currently competes nationally at PBR events.
He is also from Brazil and now lives in Brandon, South Dakota. The current PRCA Great Lakes champion Jarett Evans from Springfield, Missouri, and Jordan Allen, who is Rice Bull Riding’s current tour leader from Rogersville, Missouri.
“He’s on fire,” Rice said.
Former bull rider Nick Stolt, of Zimmerman, retired a couple years ago but his son, Luke Stolt, has been competing at the high school level and is now riding on the tour.
“Nick thought it would be great to unretire and compete as father and son duo,” Ride said.
Rice describes the bull riding events he puts on as family-focused with thrilling action for all ages.
This event will also have kids’ Mutton Bustin (sheep riding). Fans who attend are encouraged to stay after for an autograph session and meet the contestants and staff.
Rice Bull Riding Company produces events in seven states and in 2019 was selected to produce 19 events in Saudi Arabia for the Kings Festival. For more information about Rice Bull Riding Company go to www.bulltour.com.
