Thursday July 14, 2022
Time Event Location
7 a.m.--
Gates Open, Grounds
Medallion Hunt. Grounds
8 a.m. --
4-H Exhibits Open; 4-H Exhibit Building
Animal Barns Open, Grounds
Paintball, Grounds
Goat Show Livestock Arena
Horse Show Horse Arena
All Day:
Little Farm Hands By Animal Barns
Juggling Act Roaming
10 a.m. --
Sheep Show, Livestock Arena
12 p.m. --
Strongman Show, Free Stage
Commercial Vendors, Open Commercial Building
Open Class Displays, Open Open Class Building
Midway Opens, Carnival
Llama-Alpaca Show & Interviews, Livestock Arena
12 - 4 p.m. --
Daycare Day, Grounds
Senior Day Business Expo, Grounds
12-5 p.m. --
Unlimited Ride Wristband, Carnival
12:30pm --
Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Grounds
1 p.m. --
Magic Joe, Free Stage
2-4 p.m. --
Dean-O-Mite, Front of Commercial Building
3 p.m.--
Llama-Alpaca Show, Livestock Arena
3:45 p.m. --
4 p.m. --
5:30 p.m. --
Magic Joe Free Stage
6 p.m. --
Dance Party (for those with special needs), Beer Garden
6:15 p.m.
6:30 p.m. -- Swine Show, Livestock Arena
9 p.m. --
Commercial Vendors Close, Commercial Building
Open Class Exhibits Close. Open Class Building
4H Exhibits Close, 4H Exhibit Building
Animal Barns Close, Grounds
10 p.m. --
Gates Close Grounds
Midway Closes Carnival
*Schedule Subject to Change*
