Thursday July 14, 2022

Time Event Location

7 a.m.--

Gates Open, Grounds

Medallion Hunt. Grounds

8 a.m. --

4-H Exhibits Open; 4-H Exhibit Building

Animal Barns Open, Grounds

Paintball, Grounds

Goat Show Livestock Arena

Horse Show Horse Arena

All Day:

Little Farm Hands By Animal Barns

Juggling Act Roaming

10 a.m. --

Sheep Show, Livestock Arena

12 p.m. --

Strongman Show, Free Stage

Commercial Vendors, Open Commercial Building

Open Class Displays, Open Open Class Building

Midway Opens, Carnival

Llama-Alpaca Show & Interviews, Livestock Arena

12 - 4 p.m. --

Daycare Day, Grounds

Senior Day Business Expo, Grounds

12-5 p.m. --

Unlimited Ride Wristband, Carnival

12:30pm --

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Grounds

1 p.m. --

Magic Joe, Free Stage

2-4 p.m. --

Dean-O-Mite, Front of Commercial Building

3 p.m.--

Magic Joe, Free Stage

Llama-Alpaca Show, Livestock Arena

3:45 p.m. --

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Grounds

4 p.m. --

Strongman Show, Free Stage

5:30 p.m. --

Magic Joe Free Stage

6 p.m. --

Dance Party (for those with special needs), Beer Garden

6:15 p.m.

Strongman Show, Free Stage

6:30 p.m. -- Swine Show, Livestock Arena

9 p.m. --

Commercial Vendors Close, Commercial Building

Open Class Exhibits Close. Open Class Building

4H Exhibits Close, 4H Exhibit Building

Animal Barns Close, Grounds

10 p.m. --

Gates Close Grounds

Midway Closes Carnival

 

*Schedule Subject to Change*

