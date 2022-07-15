Sunday, July 17, 2022
7:00am
Gates Open
Grounds
Medallion Hunt
Grounds
8:00am
Animal Barns Open
Grounds
4H Exhibits Open
4H Exhibit Building
Paintball
Grounds
Poultry Show
Livestock Arena
10:00am
Parade
Main Street
Magic Joe
Free Stage
10:45am
Grounds
11:00am
Commercial Vendors Open
Commercial Building
Open Class Exhibits Open
Open Class Building
Worlds Funnest Photo Booth
Commercial Building
Strongman Show
Free Stage
Midway Opens
Carnival
Livestock Interviews
4H Exhibit Building
11:45am
Lumberjack Show
Grounds
12:00pm
Bingo(noon-7pm)
Open Sheep & Goat Show
Livestock Arena
12-4pm
Clear Blue Country (Band)
Beer Garden
12:15pm
Magic Joe
Free Stage
1:00pm
Freddie Justice Planets Funniest Hypnotist
Free Stage
Mounted Shooters
Horse Arena
Robotics Demo
4H Exhibit Building
1:45pm
Backpack Giveaway
Front of Office
2:00pm
Magic Joe
Free Stage
2:45pm
Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
Grounds
3:30pm
Talent Show
Free Stage
5:00pm
Pearson Tractor Pull
Grandstand
Super Star Showmanship
Livestock Arena
7:00pm
Six to Midnight (BAND)
Beer Garden
9:00pm
Commercial Vendors Close
Commercial Building
Open Class Exhibits Close
Open Class Building
4H Exhibits Close
4H Exhibit Building
Animal Barns Close
Animal Buildings
11:00pm
Midway Closes
Carnival
Gates Close
Grounds
Beer Garden Closes
Beer Garden
*Schedule Subject to Change*
For more information, visit:
https://www.hometownsource.com/monticello_times/news/local/sherburne-county-fair-to-run-thursday-through-sunday/article_44c605fe-02e6-11ed-94a6-df3879101dba.html
https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/sherburne-county-fair-to-include-professional-bull-riding/article_82b903da-ff02-11ec-b10a-aba0976b033a.html
7:00am
Gates Open
Grounds
9:00am
Animal Bams Open
Grounds
4H Exhibits Open
4H Exhibit Building
Paintball
Grounds
4H State Livestock Mandatory Meeting
4H Exhibit Building
9:30am
Rocket Building
4H Exhibit Building
10:00am
Rocket Launch
Grandstand
11:00am
Commercial Vendors Open
Commercial Building
Open Class Exhibits Open
Open Class Building
4H State Horse Show Mandatory Meeting
4H Exhibit Building
Worlds Funnest Photo Booth
Commercial Building
12:00pm
Bingo(12-4pm)
12pm-7pm
Midway Opens
Carnival
12pm-5pm
Unlimited Ride Wristbands
Carnival
12:30pm
Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
Grounds
1:00pm
Tim Hadler (1 Man Band)
Beer Garden
Multi-Species Fun show Obstacles & Costumes
Livestock Arena
1:30pm
Pedal Tractor Pull
2pm
Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
Grounds
STEM Bridge Demo
4H Exhibit Building
3pm
Freddie Justice Planets Funniest Hypnotist
Free Stage
5pm
Demolition Derby
Grandstand
7pm
Gates Close
Grounds
Commercial Vendors Close
Commercial Building
Open Class Exhibits Close
Open Class Building
Midway Closes
Carnival
