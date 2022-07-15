Sunday, July 17, 2022

Time         Event                                              Location 

Time

Event

Location

7:00am

Gates Open

Grounds

 

Medallion Hunt

Grounds

8:00am

Animal Barns Open

Grounds

 

4H Exhibits Open

4H Exhibit Building

 

Paintball

Grounds

 

Poultry Show

Livestock Arena

10:00am

Parade

Main Street

 

Magic Joe

Free Stage

10:45am

 

Grounds

11:00am

Commercial Vendors Open

Commercial Building

 

Open Class Exhibits Open

Open Class Building

 

Worlds Funnest Photo Booth

Commercial Building

 

Strongman Show

Free Stage

 

Midway Opens

Carnival

 

Livestock Interviews

4H Exhibit Building

11:45am

Lumberjack Show

Grounds

12:00pm

Bingo(noon-7pm)

 
 

Open Sheep & Goat Show

Livestock Arena

12-4pm

Clear Blue Country (Band)

Beer Garden

12:15pm

Magic Joe

Free Stage

1:00pm

Freddie Justice Planets Funniest Hypnotist

Free Stage

 

Mounted Shooters

Horse Arena

 

Robotics Demo

4H Exhibit Building

1:45pm

Backpack Giveaway

Front of Office

2:00pm

Magic Joe

Free Stage

2:45pm

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

Grounds

3:30pm

Talent Show

Free Stage

5:00pm

Pearson Tractor Pull

Grandstand

 

Super Star Showmanship

Livestock Arena

7:00pm

Six to Midnight (BAND)

Beer Garden

9:00pm

Commercial Vendors Close

Commercial Building

 

Open Class Exhibits Close

Open Class Building

 

4H Exhibits Close

4H Exhibit Building

 

Animal Barns Close

Animal Buildings

11:00pm

Midway Closes

Carnival

 

Gates Close

Grounds

 

Beer Garden Closes

Beer Garden

*Schedule Subject to Change*

For more information, visit:

https://www.hometownsource.com/monticello_times/news/local/sherburne-county-fair-to-run-thursday-through-sunday/article_44c605fe-02e6-11ed-94a6-df3879101dba.html

https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/sherburne-county-fair-to-include-professional-bull-riding/article_82b903da-ff02-11ec-b10a-aba0976b033a.html

 

7:00am

Gates Open

Grounds

9:00am

Animal Bams Open

Grounds

 

4H Exhibits Open

4H Exhibit Building

 

Paintball

Grounds

 

4H State Livestock Mandatory Meeting

4H Exhibit Building

9:30am

Rocket Building

4H Exhibit Building

10:00am

Rocket Launch

Grandstand

11:00am

Commercial Vendors Open

Commercial Building

 

Open Class Exhibits Open

Open Class Building

 

4H State Horse Show Mandatory Meeting

4H Exhibit Building

 

Worlds Funnest Photo Booth

Commercial Building

12:00pm

Bingo(12-4pm)

 

12pm-7pm

Midway Opens

Carnival

12pm-5pm

Unlimited Ride Wristbands

Carnival

12:30pm

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

Grounds

1:00pm

Tim Hadler (1 Man Band)

Beer Garden

 

Multi-Species Fun show Obstacles & Costumes

Livestock Arena

1:30pm

Pedal Tractor Pull

 

2pm

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

Grounds

 

STEM Bridge Demo

4H Exhibit Building

3pm

Freddie Justice Planets Funniest Hypnotist

Free Stage

5pm

Demolition Derby

Grandstand

7pm

Gates Close

Grounds

 

Commercial Vendors Close

Commercial Building

 

Open Class Exhibits Close

Open Class Building

 

Midway Closes

Carnival

