Thursday July 14, 2022

Time Event Location

7 a.m.--

Gates Open, Grounds

Medallion Hunt. Grounds

8 a.m. --

4-H Exhibits Open; 4-H Exhibit Building

Animal Buildings Open, Grounds

Paintball, Grounds

Horse Show Horse Arena

9 a.m. --

Beef Show, Livestock Arena

11 a.m. --

Commercial Vendors Opens, Commercial Building

Open Class Opens Open, Class Building

Worlds Funnest Photo Booth, Commercial Building

Dairy Show, Livestock Arena

12 p.m. --

Strongman Show, Free Stage

Midway Opens, Carnival

12 - 4 p.m. --

Saintrio (Band) Beer Garden

12-5 p.m. --

Unlimited Ride Wristband, Carnival

1 p.m. --

Magic Joe, Free Stage

2:30 p.m. --

Magic Joe, Free Stage

3:30 p.m. --

Strongman Show, Free Stage

4:30 p.m. --

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Grounds

5 p.m. --

Magic Joe, Free Stage

Miniature horse show, Horse Arena

5:30 p.m. --

Magic Joe Free Stage

6 p.m. --

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Grounds

7 p.m. -- 

Rice Bull Riding, Grandstand

7:30 p.m. -- 

Red Letter Band, Beer Garden

9 p.m. --

4H Exhibits Close 4H Exhibit Building

Animal Barns Close Grounds

9:30 p.m. --

Commercial Vendors Close Commercial Building

Open Class Closes Open Class Building

11 p.m. --

Gates Close Grounds

Midway Closes Carnival

*Schedule Subject to Change*

