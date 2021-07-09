The 2021 Sherburne County Fair opens on Thursday, July 15, and it will celebrate its return after a year off due to the pandemic and 165 years of Sherburne County.
The fair will run July 15-18 at 13372 Business Center Drive. It opens at 7 a.m. all four days and closes at midnight on the first three days. The last day it’s open until 10 p.m.
Country music singer Jerrod Niemann will put on a concert in the grandstand on Friday, July 16. Tickets for $25 are available online at https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102397825 and at the gate. The show starts at 7 p.m. The band 2 Mile Final will open for Niemann.
The parade is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17. Entrants have been asked to decorate their floats and units with the theme of “Celebrating 165 Years of Sherburne County.” Organizers are also promoting the addition of live music in the parade. Floats with live music will receive bonus points toward their final score by the judges.
The parade will go along the Elk River streets of Main Street and Orono Parkway by Elk River City Hall.
The grandstand on Saturday night will be home to a truck and tractor pull. It will start at 5 p.m.
The demolition derby will be at 5 p.m. in the grandstand on Sunday, July 18.
Gopher State Exhibitions will put on a carnival during the event. Sherburne County 4-H will have a full schedule of events each of the four days, too. Daycare Day is on Thursday, July 15.
There is also a dance for the developmentally disabled on the opening day. The Fun in the Sun Dance Party will start at 6 p.m.
Other attractions this year will include Blue Horse Theater, Freddie Justice: The Planet’s Funniest Hypnotist, and a Paul Bunyan Lumberjack show.
There will also be a beer garden with daily entertainment and a talent contest.
For more information, visit www.sherburnecountyfair.org.
