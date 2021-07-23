The four-day Sherburne County Fair in Elk River was capped off with carnival rides, corn dogs, what was left of pop and Popsicles in the nearly sold out 4-H food building and a big ruckus in the grandstand. It was the annual demolition derby, which came with added anticipation after last year’s fair was canceled due to COVID-19. RoseAne Wolfsteller, of Princeton, sang the national anthem. Spectators then reveled in the chance to root for their favorite cars and/or competitors. The competitors did not disappoint.
Sherburne County Fair ends with a bang
