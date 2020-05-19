The 2020 Sherburne County Fair is being cancelled due to COVID-19.
Fair officials made the announcement Tuesday on social media. Here is the statement.
"We were hoping to not have to make this announcement but, after careful consultation with the county and other organizations regarding the health and safety of everyone in our community – our visitors, our volunteers, our exhibitors and our longtime fair partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Sherburne County Fair, scheduled for July 18-21, 2020 in Elk River, MN.
Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented situation. We are extremely disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our community and supporters. But we know it is the right decision based on the information we have today.
We appreciate the support you have offered us through the years, and we are as disappointed as you are knowing we will be missing out on the 2020 fair. That being said, we want you all to know that we will be using the extra time to make necessary improvements to the fairgrounds and starting preparations for the 2021 Sherburne County Fair.
So, mark your calendars!! The Sherburne County Fair will return July 15-18, 2021."
