Sherburne County enters into agreement with Bolton & Menk for roundabout connecting Line Avenue and Tyler Street

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on May 5 entered into an agreement with Bolton & Menk to provide engineering services for the reconstruction of County Road 13 from Line Avenue to Tyler Street in the amount of $155,548.

A request for proposals was sent to five qualified consulting firms for the construction of CSAH 13 from Line Avenue thru Tyler Street which includes a roundabout at Line Avenue and CSAH 13.

The proposals from WSB, SRF, HDR, TDKA and Bolton & Menk ranged from $155,548 to $286,640.

Bolton  & Menk provided the best proposal based on project understanding, approach and team strength. The project is included in the 2020 public works budget.

