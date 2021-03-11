Money came from the state to help offset COVID-19 related losses

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Business relief grants totaling nearly $2 million have been distributed by Sherburne County to help offset COVID-19 related losses.

The money for the grants, totaling $1,876,494, came from the state of Minnesota.

The county initially distributed $937,902 to 138 businesses and nonprofit organizations in grants of up to $10,000. Of those 138, 97 demonstrated an additional need and the County Board agreed last week to allocate the remaining $938,592 among those businesses. As a result, they got up to an additional $16,733.

Here is a summary by city (ZIP code) of how the grants were allocated to businesses and nonprofits, according to Assistant County Administrator Dan Weber:

-Becker: $268,674.

-Big Lake: $478,510.

-Clear Lake: $57,862.

-Elk River: $680,439.

-Princeton: $136,267.

-Zimmerman: $147,644.

-Santiago: $13,367.

-St. Cloud: $93,731.

Eligible applicants were defined as those that had a physical establishment in Sherburne County, had no more than 50 employees, and met other eligibility criteria guidelines.

Grant funds were to be used for things such as rent or mortgage payments, payroll for current employees, working capital and operational costs such as inventory and utility payments.

The county was required to distribute all the grant funds by March 15.

