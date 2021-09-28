The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners has been asked to consider granting a $1,451,625 property tax abatement to a company that plans to relocate to Big Lake.
Premier Marine, now located in Wyoming, Minnesota, manufactures luxury pontoon performance boats and is proposing to build a facility in Big Lake. It would include a 151,710-square-foot manufacturing facility and 30,000-square-foot shop. Upon completion, the project would add about $10.6 million to the tax base and pay $378,400 in property taxes a year, of which $96,775 would be the county’s portion.
Carlson Development Group LLC/Premier Marine is requesting a $96,775 tax abatement per year from the county over 15 years, for a total of $1,451,625.
The project would create 263 local jobs including the relocation of 193 existing jobs and the creation of 70 additional jobs, according to Assistant County Administrator Dan Weber.
The Sherburne County Economic Development Authority is scheduled to consider the request on Sept. 28 and make a recommendation to the County Board, which has the matter on the agenda for Oct. 5.
