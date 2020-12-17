After experiencing a pay freeze in 2020, Sherburne County commissioners have approved a raise for themselves in 2021.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday to increase the annual salary for a county commissioner from $51,978 in 2020 to $53,720 in 2021, a 3.35% increase. The salary of $53,720 is the median wage of a full-time worker in Sherburne County, as established by the U.S. Census Bureau and American Community Survey data and released in December 2019.
The County Board had approved a policy in 2017 to annually adjust commissioner salaries to match that median wage figure. The data was released late last year, so the 2020 commissioner salaries were set at the same rate as in 2019. The most recent data released earlier this month indicated a median full-time wage in Sherburne County of $55,004, but commissioners decided to go with the $53,720 figure from last year.
