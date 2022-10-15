Sherburne County Commissioner District 1: Hulse challenges Burandt

Andrew Hulse
Address: 18862 Concord St. NW, Elk River
Family: Wife: Gay Bunch-Hulse. Daughters Bridgette Hulse (27) and Savannah Hulse (20)
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Robotic Engineering, Purdue University; master’s degree, Engineering Systems Management, St. Mary’s University (San Antonio); Graduate Certificate in Organization Change and Quality Improvement, Hawaii Pacific University.
Age: 54
1. Previous experience in elected office:
I’ve not previously held elected office, however I have worked in government relations at both the local and national level to develop and implement policy in aerospace with NASA and the Department of Defense, and on energy policy with GSA and various state and local governments.
2. Previous civic and community involvement:
Former president of the Lake Orono Improvement Association. I have also served as the chair of the GOP for Senate District 30 for the last eight years and have served as a delegate for the last decade.
3. What do you hope to accomplish if elected to the Sherburne County Board?
My biggest concern is taxes. Since 2016 the current board has raised taxes nearly 30%, that’s four times the county growth rate while increasing staffing 50% faster than the county growth rate. That is simply not sustainable. The board has also raised their own pay 43%. That is unconscionable. We need to instill fiscal discipline and get a board in place that has experience managing these levels of budgets. We need to freeze pay for commissioners, hold budgets flat and start to bring down the per household property tax.
4. There will be a significant turnover on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners with two of its members not seeking reelection. What skills do you have in working with others to reach consensus on polarizing issues, and, at the end of the day, be able to work well together in the future? Provide an example if you can.
I served as an executive in aerospace and technology for 20 years.
Every day I had to weigh competing interests from various engineering teams, marketing teams, sales teams, finance, etc... along with input from consumers, government agencies and other outside interests. All these teams had valid inputs and concerns but it was my job to guide these groups to a consensus that would provide the best outcome. But I think what set the groundwork for my ability to accomplish this was my early career. I served as a Naval Flight Officer in a multi-crewed aircraft. I had to take input from multiple sensor operators (sonar, radar, IR), other aircraft, and surface ships in order to prosecute the tactical problem. In short, this taught me how to synthesize input from a broad spectrum to get to a solution and has been a cornerstone of how I make decisions throughout my career.
5. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from county advisory commissions and the administration? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a recommendation to the board and/or citizen input?
One of my favorite phrases that I used to teach up-and-coming managers for new product development was “I am not the market.” What that means is, as a decision-maker, just because I like something in particular, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the right answer. In a lot of product development companies you find some senior managers and executives will push a particular product or feature because it’s something they personally like, but may not appeal to the broader market. You have to learn to be disciplined, look at the bigger picture and all inputs to ensure you are driving to the best possible outcome. That doesn’t mean you give up your moral compass, but it does mean being very deliberate in evaluating other’s input. This is a skillset that took a long time to develop but that I believe will serve me well in this type of environment.
6. What previous decisions of the Sherburne County Board have you liked and disliked and why?
I was very disappointed with how the current board chose to increase their pay. What the board did was adopt a formula such they are paid the same salary as the average pay of a Sherburne County resident who is employed full time. There are multiple problems with this. First off, I have designed a lot of compensation systems over the years, but I have never designed a system that increased a person’s pay based on the work that someone else accomplished. This is exactly what the commissioners did. They have no input on what Sherburne County residents make, so it’s ridiculous to tie their pay to that. Additionally, elected officials don’t deserve annual pay raises. If a board wants to raise their pay, they should have to hold... public hearings and justify the need to their constituents. This formula needs to be dropped immediately.
7. What should be done at the county level to attract and retain new employees as the workforce loses its most seasoned employees to retirement? Speak to the issues of salaries and benefits that are negotiated as well as workplace morale that can be impacted by many non-negotiable factors.
Let me say first that a healthy workplace environment is very important. That said, I don’t think we can assume that every position that is vacated due to natural attrition needs to be replaced.
Sherburne County has gotten fairly top heavy, we are going to have to look at that. If we are going to get budgets under control we are probably going to need to freeze hiring and be very selective about positions we do replace when someone leaves. That is simply the reality of letting spending get out of control for this long.
8. What would you like to be able to say about Sherburne County in five to 10 years that can’t be said now?
I would like other counties to look at us as a model of efficiency. That we were able to take a county whose spending was undisciplined and out of control and transform that into a very deliberate and efficient organization. The employees of Sherburne County are good people, and the County Board owes them the discipline to set a clear direction. The board also owes the residents of the county the discipline to be good stewards of their money.
9. What should be the role of Sherburne County to spur economic development in Sherburne County?
The county should have a very active role, especially in light of the tax base we are losing with the exit of Xcel Energy. Sherburne County is still growing, but we are starting to see the effect of moving from one of the lower taxed counties to one of the highest. We are losing residents to neighboring counties and the same can be said for business. This is a unique time with the de-urbanization of business but we have to be in a position to take advantage of that and therefore we have to be competitive with our surrounding counties.
10. The demands on health and human services have increased, and the need for increased staffing is expected to continue. What factors will you consider when making your decision whether to approve such requests?
As mentioned earlier I don’t think it is a given than any department will expand, some, like law enforcement, might. Every position needs to be scrutinized as to whether this is the best use of the taxpayer’s money. If it’s determined that a given department needs additional staffing, then the necessary coexisting requirement is which other department will the budget be coming from? We are entering a time where we have to be very deliberate and disciplined. So when a staffing request comes from a department head, the question back will be, how do you intend to pay for it?
11. Many of the challenges facing the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners have a direct tie to decisions made in offices outside of the county, at the state capitol and in Washington, D.C. What, if anything, should be done differently to help chart Sherburne County’s course?
I can tell you right now that the current board has poor relationships with our state and federal elected officials, and in some cases, the city officials as well. That needs to change. I have worked closely with and have good relationships with our state representatives, state senators and our Congressman. I have experience with government relations at all levels. This is a skillset that is lacking on the board right now that I can bring to the table day 1.
12. Why should people elect you?
Most of us historically don’t pay much attention to local elections. The problem is that local officials have a huge impact on our daily lives, what we pay in property and other taxes and our quality of life. I bring 30 years of experience in controlling budgets of this size, of making difficult decisions, and I have the ability to say ‘no’ when it needs to be said. We all want Sherburne County to thrive, but the only way we can do that is to bring discipline back to the board. That is why I am asking for your vote.
