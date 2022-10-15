Sherburne County Commissioner District 1: Commissioner Burandt faces challenge by Hulse

Barbara Burandt*
Address: 19118 Tyler St. NW, Elk River
Family: Married to my husband Dave for over 59 years; have three grown children (two sons and one daughter), and five grandchildren.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Nursing; master’s degree in Adult Education with focus on Parenting and Family Life and doctorate degree in Law.
Age: 75 years
1. Previous experience in elected office:
I have previously served four years on the Elk River City Council; and am now in my sixth year serving on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners.
2. Previous civic and community involvement:
I am currently active in my church in our hospitality and communion set-up groups. I am a member of the CAER board. Previously, I have served as a 4-H leader/project leader for 20 years; was on the Community Health Advisory Board for five years; and on both the Guardian Angels Care Center Health Board and Guardian Angels Elim Home Care/Hospice Advisory Board for several years.
3. What do you hope to accomplish if elected to Sherburne County Board?
If elected I want to continue to work to see increased road safety, enhanced public health services; ongoing growth in economic development in our cities, towns, and rural areas, establishment of our park projects; and growth in agriculture.
4. There will be a significant turnover on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners with two of its members not seeking reelection. What skills do you have in working with others to reach consensus on polarizing issues, and, at the end of the day, be able to work well together in the future? Provide an example if you can.
I have had a lot of experience working on various boards over the years, both in my work and in the community. My approach is to listen carefully to what the issues are, and what are the perspectives of people I am working with. I then focus on finding common ground – areas that both sides agree on - and look to build on that. Example: When I was in law school, my area of strength was identified as being a mediator. I believe that continues as I am currently the board chair this year and am always looking to hear all sides of various issues and finding common ground to reach agreement.
5. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from county advisory commissions and the administration. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a recommendation to the board and/or citizen input?
When you are a county commissioner, you must understand the regulations that impact the issue being addressed. Once you know the regulations, then you want to hear if the public is supportive or concerned. If concerned, it is important to understand how those concerns fall in line with regulations or not. If the issue would affect the budget, it is important to see if there is government funding for the project, or if funding is the county’s responsibility.
County staff is an excellent resource on issues. Next, the board members discuss the issue based on what was presented and make a decision based on options that are possible. My personal views may or may not be met but following the process that is required is essential. If I and/or others think changes in current law would help make future decisions on the issue better for residents of our county, we can take this concern to appropriate legislators or congressmen/women.
6. What previous decisions of the Sherburne County Board have you liked and disliked and why?
I am very pleased that our board was able, in working with our public works department and our local legislators and congressmen/women, to get funding to redo Highway 169, so that traffic can move through this area more smoothly and safely. The project is currently in process and will be completed in two more years. This will not only help traffic move through on Highway 169, but also make for safer movement of local traffic across Highway 169. I do not have any decisions that the board has made in the last six years that I have disliked. I may not have liked the proposal, but I have seen our board respond in a way that showed their ability to find common ground and consensus.
7. What should be done at the county level to attract and retain new employees as the workforce loses its most seasoned employees to retirement? Speak to the issues of salaries and benefits that are negotiated as well as workplace morale that can be impacted by many non-negotiable factors.
This issue has received much attention by the current board. Keeping current staff and being a county where new staff wants to come is critical. Our salaries and benefits are seen as competitive with other counties of similar size and population. We have worked to implement a variety of amenities, like an on-site clinic, an updated lunch area, to name a few. An employee group works to enhance the work setting various ways. These actions have been effective and we look to continue to enhance our work setting.
8. What would you like to be able to say about Sherburne County in five to 10 years that can’t be said now?
Sherburne County has moved forward significantly to increase local employment opportunities; and to advance residents health and well-being by enhancing roadway safety; increasing affordable housing options; and having parks/trails available for families to enjoy throughout the county.
9. What should be the role of Sherburne County to spur economic development in Sherburne County?
Sherburne County has had a long-term focus on economic development and currently works with cities, townships, and groups such as Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services to increase the number of businesses and jobs in our county. During the pandemic, the county received state and federal funding to support local businesses at that difficult time. That same funding was used to expand broadband to support our businesses, as well as residents. We are currently eighth in the state for digital equality, where before we were 43rd. Recently small farms have been increasing in Sherburne County. Support for them has also been addressed.
10. The demands on health and human services have increased, and the need for increased staffing is expected to continue. What factors will you consider when making your decision whether to approve such requests?
The staffing in health and human services (HHS) is watched very closely by the board, as are all departments.
New positions in HHS are mostly funded through grants from Minnesota Departments of Health or Human Services. The county HHS staff also partnered with schools and other programs to meet mental health needs. Funding for individual services was often paid for through Medicaid or private insurance. Additional funds that came from the state/federal government during the pandemic was also available to be used for some of these costs.
11. Many of the challenges facing the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners have a direct tie to decisions made in offices outside of the county, at the state capitol and in Washington, D.C. What, if anything, should be done differently to help chart Sherburne County’s course?
County boards are actually the arm of government that implements projects that are passed into law at both the federal and state levels. We work closely with our legislators and congressmen/women to address areas of need at the county level. If or when bills are passed to address these needs, then counties can act on them.
Our Legislators and Congressmen/women have been very helpful in working to get funding for various Sherburne County projects related to roads and economic development needs, among other areas.
12. Why should people elect you?
I have been working for my county residents as a county commissioner for six years. I feel that that experience plus my background in management and health care, gives me the ability to serve my constituents well. I have worked with a team that has put service to our county residents and businesses first. We have come through the worst of the pandemic and can now focus on business growth, as well as health and safety. I would be happy to serve another term if given that opportunity.
