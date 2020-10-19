As a small business owner, I am supporting Andrew Hulse for Sherburne County Commissioner. Andrew, as a fellow small business owner, knows more than most the challenges small businesses face, especially this year.
When the lockdowns happened, and even though his own business was completely shut-down, Andrew continued to support small businesses in this community. He and his wife continued to support our fitness business as we were forced to adapt to a virtual model which I am grateful for.
He helped fellow business owners navigate the complexities of the various grant and loan options, and he was a strong advocate for small business at the state level. Andrew is not one to sit on his hands, when he sees something needs to get done, he jumps in and gets it done. When my business was mandated to shut down, Andrew helped me understand how to secure a major SBA loan. This loan changed the course of my business as we re-opened.
Andrew understands that as a business owner, we need to keep ourselves, our families, our employees, and our customers safe by having proper safety protocols in place. But he also understands that the only way we can survive is to open up more capacity. We need to protect those most at risk, but we also need to allow business owners to do the right things to increase capacity safely. We are currently mandated at 25% capacity and are ready take the next step into safely increasing. Andrew is also very strong with finance and economics. He knows how to control budgets and drive efficiencies. The increased attention to cleaning and PPE along with reduced capacities has changed our financial outlook and budgeting.
I operate a business in Sherburne County but reside in Wright County. Therefore, I am proudly doing my part to encourage those living in Sherburne County to vote for Andrew. — Luke Smith, Otsego
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.