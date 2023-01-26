by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Three Sherburne County Board of Commissioners meetings will be held in the evening during 2023.
The board has agreed to meet at 7 p.m. April 4, July 18 and Oct. 3 at the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River. Board meetings are typically held during the day.
Commissioner Andrew Hulse had asked the board on Jan. 3 to discuss having some evening board meetings to make it easier for people to attend.
Commissioner Gregg Felber said he’d be in favor of some evening meetings, too.
Board Chair Lisa Fobbe said they did try some evening meetings for a year six years ago.
“Participation was slim to none,” she said.
However, she said she was open to the idea.
“It definitely is the will of the board,” she added.
Hulse said while he’s heard that evening meetings didn’t necessarily increase attendance, he feels they should at least provide the opportunity for people to attend an evening meeting. It can be difficult for people to leave work to get to a daytime board meeting, he said.
Commissioners agreed to mull it over and get more information, and tabled it on Jan. 3.
The issue was discussed again Jan. 17.
County Administrator Bruce Messelt threw out the idea of having a quarterly evening workshop coupled with a community listening session.
He said the board could also have those quarterly workshops in places other than Elk River, where the board traditionally meets at the Sherburne County Government Center.
Messelt said perhaps part of the agenda could even be a joint meeting with a city or a township.
Hulse wondered if a workshop meeting, rather than a regular board meeting in the evening, would make the public feel short-changed.
“I like the creativity and I like the idea, don’t get me wrong,” he said. “But one of the reasons that I brought it up originally was I feel like even if the attendance doesn’t change, it does provide the opportunity for a different set of folks to attend the (regular board) meeting.”
He supported the idea of starting out with one regular board meeting a quarter in the evening and, if they get good response, they can add more evening meetings next year.
Commissioner Gary Gray expressed support for having a couple of the evening meetings in other parts of the county.
“I have always wanted a meeting up in Zimmerman or Princeton,” Fobbe said, adding with a laugh, “Do you guys know where that is?”
But Fobbe said a great start would be to have a regular board meeting at the government center in Elk River in the evening on a quarterly basis.
The board’s 2023 meeting schedule, with the three evening meetings, was approved unanimously.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.