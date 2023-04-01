The first of three Sherburne County Board of Commissioners evening meetings will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
The board approved its schedule earlier this year, and its members decided to give the night meetings another try. The last time they did was about six years ago.
Commissioner Andrew Hulse suggested the night meetings on Jan. 3 and the rest of the board got behind the idea.
They approved a schedule on Jan. 17 with three night meetings with the idea the matter could be reviewed later to see if more night meetings or other types of meetings are warranted.
Board Chairwoman Lisa Fobbe said when they tried some evening meetings six years ago, the turnout was slim to none. But she said she was open to trying again if that was the will of the board.
Hulse said Jan. 3 while he’s heard that evening meetings didn’t necessarily increase attendance, he feels they should at least provide the opportunity for people to attend an evening meeting. He said it can be difficult for people to leave work to get to a daytime board meeting.
Other options that were discussed Jan. 17 included quarterly evening workshops coupled with a community listening session.
The idea of a joint meeting of the county board and a city or township could be considered and even held in places other than Elk River.
The board decided to start out with one regular board meeting a quarter in the evening and, if they get good response, they can add more evening meetings next year.
Sherburne County Board meetings are typically held at 9 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
Brett Collier, a Big Lake resident, has been encouraging people to attend.
“This is providing you the opportunity to see how your county government works; to see what goes into determining what projects are being considered and how your property tax dollars are being spent,” Collier stated.
