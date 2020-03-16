Sherburne County Board to hold emergency meeting at 6:30 p.m on March 16 to discuss the county's response to COVID-19

An emergency meeting of the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16 at the Sherburne County Government Center to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and the county response.
Under a state-declared health emergency, the County Board of Commissioners may have commissioners participating in this meeting via telephone or interactive teleconferencing.
The meeting will be open and accessible to the public but the county will be practicing social distancing for public attending this meeting (minimum six feet apart). The meeting will also be live broadcast via Sherburne County’s Youtube channel.
Questions or comments may be directed to Bruce Messelt, Sherburne County Administrator, at bruce.messelt@co.sherburne.mn.us or at 651.600.0120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.