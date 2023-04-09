One woman said she attended to stay in touch with what’s going on
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
About two dozen people attended the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners’ first evening regular board meeting in several years, held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the county government center in Elk River.
Linda Schultz, of Elk River, was one of them.
“I just want to stay in touch with what’s going on,” she said.
Schultz said she has attended daytime county board meetings, but the evening meetings make it a little easier because she works.
Commissioner Andrew Hulse, who was newly elected in November, advocated for some evening meetings to make it more convenient for the public to attend. His colleagues also supported the idea and voted in January to have evening meetings on April 4, July 18 and Oct. 3 of this year.
Sherburne County Board meetings are typically held at 9 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
The board last tried some evening meetings six years ago, but didn’t see a lot of public interest.
Hulse said Wednesday that he was very pleased with the turnout at Tuesday night’s meeting.
“It was about the most well attended board meeting we’ve had since I took office,” he said.
A good mixture of people attended, he said. Some of those in the audience had attended the board’s daytime meetings, some were there for agenda items, and some were able to be there because it was an evening meeting, he said.
Tuesday’s meeting began in typical fashion, with a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance.
The board then considered an amendment to the subsurface sewage treatment program low-interest loan program ordinance.
Board Chair Lisa Fobbe opened a public hearing on the matter, but no one from the audience spoke.
“No one is here to speak on a low-interest loan program for subsurface sewage treatment systems?” Fobbe asked with a laugh.
After the public hearing closed, the board approved the change to the ordinance and went on to other matters.
Two people from the audience spoke during open forum: one on property taxes and budgets, and the other on “what we were told versus what is true.”
The board continued on, approving proclamations, planning and zoning matters and other items before wrapping up with a workshop discussion of some of the revenue and expenditure factors impacting future budget preparations.
The crowd thinned as the night went on, but by the time the board adjourned shortly before 9 p.m., there were still members of the public watching from the audience.
