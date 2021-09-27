A preliminary 2022 property tax levy of nearly $55 million has been approved by the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners.
That translates to a proposed 4.95% levy increase from 2021. But due to rising residential market values and more than $150 million in new construction in the county, the county’s tax base is expected to grow by about 9%, which would result in a decrease in the county’s effective tax rate, according to a memo from County Administrator Bruce Messelt.
The County Board of Commissioners approved the preliminary maximum levy of $54,940,085 on a unanimous vote Tuesday.
The final levy will be adopted in December. The preliminary levy may be adjusted, but only downward, at that time. Assistant County Administrator Dan Weber said county staff will continue to look for ways to reduce the budget before the final levy is adopted,
A public hearing on the proposed 2022 budget is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River.
