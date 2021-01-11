Three Sherburne County commissioners who were reelected last fall were sworn in Jan. 5 during the first county board meeting of the year.
Commissioners Barbara Burandt, of Elk River, Tim Dolan, of Elk River, and Lisa Fobbe, of Princeton, took their oaths of office before 10th District Judge Brianne Buccicone.
All three were first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020.
In District 1, which includes three of the four wards in Elk River, Burandt beat Andrew Hulse 4,416 to 4,183.
In District 3, Dolan was the winner over Anne Kostrzewski 6,171 to 4,439. District 3 includes two Elk River precincts, Becker city and township, Orrock Township and part of Livonia Township.
In District 5, Fobbe defeated Bryan Lawrence 4,763 to 4,301. District 5 includes Zimmerman, Baldwin Township, part of Livonia Township and that portion of the city of Princeton in Sherburne County.
