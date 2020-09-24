When the dust settles, it could mean about a $6 per month increase for the average homeowner
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Sherburne County is looking at levying $52 million in property taxes in 2021.
The County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a preliminary property tax levy of $52,619,514.
“We’re setting the high water mark,” Board Chair Felix Schmiesing explained. “So our levy cannot go above this ... and we can still reduce the levy if we can find ways to do it.”
The levy will be finalized in December.
The preliminary levy is up 3.95% over 2020. But the county’s tax base is also growing and is expected to increase about 7%.
Assistant County Administrator Dan Weber said if the levy is approved as proposed, he looks for the tax rate to decrease for the seventh consecutive year.
“What this means is that if someone’s taxable value stayed flat, they would see a property tax decrease,” he said. “However, the average value did increase from about $250,000 to $265,000, so the average homeowner would see about a $6 per month increase on their county taxes next year.”
Commissioner Raeanne Danielowski, of Big Lake, thanked county staff and others for their hard work to get to this point, noting that the levy increase started out at about 7% and now is at 3.95% with the ability to “look deeper” for cuts.
A public meeting to discuss the budget is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the County Board Room at the Sherburne County Government Center, located at 13880 Business Center Drive NW in Elk River.
Meanwhile, the county has rolled out a new online resource to help people learn more about the budget. Find it at https://tinyurl.com/y6ah8d7b.
“You can really dive deep into each individual department’s budget,” Weber said. “I think it really increases the transparency of our budget.”
Added Commissioner Tim Dolan, of Elk River, “It’s a really cool tool.”
