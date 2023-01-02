At a meeting on Dec. 20, the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners adopted the 2023 annual budget and associated annual levies, including a 2023 property tax levy of about $58 million.
“This has been a long and difficult process, and I think everyone has done their best to look at how we can do all the things that we need to do in a way that’s as cost effective as we can manage,” Board Chair Barbara Burandt said.
The levy is a 6.49% increase from the 2022 levy but is a $273,800 reduction from the proposed levy approved in September.
“We’ve had extensive discussions about why it’s at that level and obviously are cognizant of the need to look at constrained budgets going forward,” County Administrator Bruce Messelt said.
The levy includes $31.85 million for the general fund, $627,253 for county parks, $1.44 million for the library fund, $10.54 million for health and human services, $411,000 for youth non-detention, $10.7 million for public works, $2.78 million for debt service and $80,000 for land and building.
“This recommendation takes into consideration the significant growth the county is experiencing,” Messelt wrote in his budget letter. “We are here to serve the citizens in a respectful, innovative and fiscally responsible manner. We feel we have accomplished this mission in 2022 and it is our goal to continue this level of service in 2023.”
According to the letter, the average homeowner would see a decrease in property taxes if the home value remained constant. However, average valuation increased 22.5% in the county, meaning an increase of about $9.60 per month for the average home.
The Sherburne County budget for 2023 is more than $122.8 million, balanced between revenues and expenditures.
“It’s been a tough budget, really tough, and I really want to give a shout out to our staff,” Commissioner Lisa Fobbe said. “These aren’t easy and we as commissioners are definitely always thinking about our constituents and our taxpayers, and second, our staff, and a lot of this is about our staff.”
Commissioner Raeanne Danielowski said the county is going to see benefits for future budgets from the work done for the 2023 budget.
“A lot of our services get mandated down from the state and we do the best we can with very little support that comes down,” Danielowski said. “We are a service-oriented organization and that does come with a cost to provide those services.”
