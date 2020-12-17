Sherburne County commissioners have adopted a $103 million budget for 2021 in action Tuesday.

To help fund operations next year, the county will levy $52,347,126 in property taxes. That’s $272,388 less than the preliminary levy approved in September due to cuts and adjustments that were made, which trims the levy increase from 3.95% under the preliminary levy to 3.41% under the final levy.

The average homeowner can expect to see about a $3 per month increase to the county portion of their tax bill.

Load comments