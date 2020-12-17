Sherburne County commissioners have adopted a $103 million budget for 2021 in action Tuesday.
To help fund operations next year, the county will levy $52,347,126 in property taxes. That’s $272,388 less than the preliminary levy approved in September due to cuts and adjustments that were made, which trims the levy increase from 3.95% under the preliminary levy to 3.41% under the final levy.
The average homeowner can expect to see about a $3 per month increase to the county portion of their tax bill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.