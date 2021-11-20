Save the date: The Sherburne County Area United Way has announced plans to bring back Shiver. United We Shiver (previously Shiver Elk River) is returning in 2022. Follow Sherburne County Area United Way on Facebook, facebook.com/unitedweshiver, for updates and more information.
The nonprofit also announced that it’s rolling out the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in its service area. Every child under the age of 5 in its service area that registers for the program will receive a free book once a month until their 5th birthday.
In one month’s time, Sherburne County Area United Way has enrolled 900 children. For more information, visit https://sherburneunitedway.org/imagination-library.
