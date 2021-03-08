Abatement will total $312,420 over 12 years
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners has approved a property tax abatement totaling $315,420 over 12 years for an expansion at Sportech in Elk River.
The company is planning to double the size of its 105,000-square-foot facility at 10752 168th Circle, located in Nature’s Edge Business Center.
The expansion will increase the property’s taxable value by $2.8 million and increase property taxes by approximately $99,400 (from $196,000 to $295,400), according to county documents.
Sherburne County’s portion of the $99,400 is $26,035, according to Assistant County Administrator Dan Weber. Over 12 years that amounts to a $312,420 tax abatement.
With the expansion, Sportech plans to add 85 jobs paying an average of approximately $39,000 a year plus benefits. The company currently has a work force of 322.
The county determined that the expansion project, including the additional jobs, will have an estimated $10 million annual impact on the local economy.
The County Board voted 3-0 on Tuesday to approve the abatement.
Sportech CEO Jim Glomstad thanked the county for considering the incentives. He said they don’t take the county’s support for granted.
“We greatly appreciate it and it plays a big role in the decisions we make,” he said, noting that it motivates them to invest locally.
The expansion planned by Sportech totals 91,050 square feet. That includes 81,050 square feet of manufacturing and 10,000 square feet of office.
“The proposed expansion will continue to be used to assemble cab systems and parts (primarily doors and windshields) for vehicle original equipment manufacturers. Additionally, this facility will offer a highly efficient assembly operation, more advanced thermoforming and a location where in-depth manufacturing processes are executed from start to finish,” according to county documents.
Sportech specializes in the design, development and production of products and accessories for numerous markets including powersports, golf and turf, agricultural and others, according to the company’s website.
